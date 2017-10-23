Virgin Hotels to open a property in D.C.

Virgin Hotels, the latest arm of Virgin Group Richard Branson’s multifaceted empire, will open a D.C. hotel in 2019.

Virgin will be the flag on the art-focused hotel near Union Market that we’ve written about in the past; the property, which is being developed by a partnership between D.B. Lee Development & Construction and Brook Rose Development, is slated to open in the fall of 2019.

The property is located at 411 New York Ave. NE, at the site of the former Union Arts art collective, in a building that also held various art studios. The 178-room hotel will stick to the developer’s promised plan to incorporate art into the building, with an artists-in-residence program, art studios available for lease on the second level and along the rear of the building and a sculpture garden featuring pieces by local artists, according to a press release.

D.C.’s first Virgin Hotel will also include multiple dining options, including a coffee shop, a rooftop lounge and Commons Club,…