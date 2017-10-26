Viewpoint: East of the River? We can do better than that!

At the Business Journal, we spend a lot of time discussing neighborhoods and their boundaries. Believe me. A. Lot. Of. Time.

Is it Chinatown or Penn Quarter? Or both? Glover Park or Georgetown? Bethesda or North Bethesda? Is there even such a thing as North Bethesda? And don’t even get me started about “North Shaw”!

The right name can boost rents and home values. The wrong one won’t.

So it was with great interest that I read comments from D.C. Councilman Vincent Gray suggesting we ditch the commonly used “East of the River” moniker when referring to his Ward 7 and the adjacent Ward 8 and use “East End” instead.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stumbled over the phrase “East of the River” in stories, headlines and even the title of a recent cover story we did.

I know the phrase oozes with connotation, usually among white folks who have never even ventured east of the river. It’s often said with disdain, like the whole area is an afterthought. Those neighborhoods.

When…