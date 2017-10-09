Viewpoint: Don’t repeal and replace D.C.’s paid leave act

Just seven months after the Universal Paid Family Leave Act was adopted, members of the D.C. Council are contemplating replacing it with a weaker substitute. The potential changes would make it much harder for people to obtain leave and for businesses to afford to provide it, as well as adding to the District government’s administrative costs.

That is why, when I testify at a hearing on the issue on Tuesday, I will urge the Council not to repeal and replace the UPLA with any of the proposed alternatives.

The plan created by the Council is a simple and straightforward social insurance program, like Social Security or unemployment benefits. The government collects a small payroll tax — 0.62 percent — from private-sector employers, determines eligibility, and pays out benefits directly to workers. The plan is designed so that employers need not bear the significant administrative burden of approving or denying leave, and employees can feel confident that they’ll be able to take…