201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Urban Butcher owner to…

Urban Butcher owner to open second restaurant in Silver Spring

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 31, 2017 2:45 pm 10/31/2017 02:45pm
Share

Raynold Mendizabal, the chef behind one of Silver Spring’s most heralded restaurants, will open a second eatery in the neighborhood come summer. 

The chef, who owns Urban Butcher, a nose-to-tail palace of meat, will open the new restaurant in a 4,000-square-foot space in Grosvenor Americas’ new mixed-use development on the corner of Fenton Street and Wayne Ave. 

There isn’t much detail or a name for the concept yet, but the restaurant will be full-service and focused on dinner. It’s aiming to open in summer 2018, according to a representative for the landlord. Bradley Buslik, who represented Grosvenor Americas in the lease negotiation, said the leasing team targeted Mendizabal from the beginning for the project. 

Reached by phone, Mendizabal, who we profiled when he was getting ready to open Urban Butcher in 2014, said he couldn’t share more information at this time. 

The building, called Central, includes 243 apartments and 15,000 square feet of retail. Two fitness studios,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest