Urban Butcher owner to open second restaurant in Silver Spring

Raynold Mendizabal, the chef behind one of Silver Spring’s most heralded restaurants, will open a second eatery in the neighborhood come summer.

The chef, who owns Urban Butcher, a nose-to-tail palace of meat, will open the new restaurant in a 4,000-square-foot space in Grosvenor Americas’ new mixed-use development on the corner of Fenton Street and Wayne Ave.

There isn’t much detail or a name for the concept yet, but the restaurant will be full-service and focused on dinner. It’s aiming to open in summer 2018, according to a representative for the landlord. Bradley Buslik, who represented Grosvenor Americas in the lease negotiation, said the leasing team targeted Mendizabal from the beginning for the project.

Reached by phone, Mendizabal, who we profiled when he was getting ready to open Urban Butcher in 2014, said he couldn’t share more information at this time.

The building, called Central, includes 243 apartments and 15,000 square feet of retail. Two fitness studios,…