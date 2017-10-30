UMC operator seeks to defend itself before skeptical D.C. Council

United Medical Center’s embattled operator, Veritas of Washington LLC, argued before D.C. Council Monday that it inherited a mess and leadership vacuum following its predecessor’s departure from the District-owned hospital.

Speaking at an oversight roundtable held by the D.C. Council’s health committee, UMC’s new interim CEO, David Boucree, praised improvements made by previous contract operator Huron Consulting Group.

But, he said, the hospital operations “had been allowed to deteriorate” with little or no knowledge transfer to the hospital staff when Huron officials left after their contract ended. For example, Boucree said, by the time Veritas came on board, the hospital’s revenue cycle management “returned to its pre-Huron level of dysfunction” and crucial positions were vacant in multiple departments.

That served as the crux of Boucree’s defense of Veritas’ performance, called into question by council members who will soon decide on a potential $4.2 million contract extension for…