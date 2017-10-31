The buzz is getting out: D.C. hotel named best value in America by TripAdvisor

Hotel Hive, local real estate developer Jim Abdo’s first foray into the hospitality business, just got some pretty big buzz: TripAdvisor named the Foggy Bottom micro-hotel the best value hotel in the U.S. for 2017.

Rates for the “best value” hotels must be at least 20 percent below the average daily rate in the market, and have at least three and a half stars and four bubbles — a TripAdvisor user rating — on TripAdvisor’s website. All the hotels must cost less than $300 per night.

Hotel Hive gets the distinction less than a year after it opened; the 83-room hotel began hosting guests right before President Donald Trump’s January inauguration, much to the delight of last-minute attendees.

“We always talked about wanting to create a value proposition that exceeds expectations,” Abdo said. “So this reaffirms to us that our idea on this brand not only works, but works better than any other micro-hotel in the country.”

Rates at the Hive often dip below $100 a…