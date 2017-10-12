The Anthem prepares to take its place among the country’s best music venues

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl capped off his opening night at The Anthem, D.C.’s newest music venue, with one of his trademark superlatives: “Congratulations, D.C. — you now have the most badass venue in the U.S. of A.”

Grohl’s love for his hometown knows no bounds, so he’s maybe not the most objective voice on the huge waterfront music venue from 9:30 Club owner I.M.P. But spend the evening there, and you’ll find yourself wondering: is Grohl right?

The Anthem feels like it was designed to take its place among the country’s next generation of music venues. The area above the stage is wide open, which leads to views from tons of vantage points. Without a bad seat in the house, the venue calls to mind storied halls like the now defunct Roseland Ballroom in New York, or the Metro in Chicago — just bigger and really tricked out.

The two levels of balconies provide some of the best views of the stage, as well as eye candy for concert-goers below, thanks to thousands…