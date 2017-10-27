That time a powerful congressman suggested selling RFK and fixing a bridge with the proceeds. It was two weeks ago.

The District, as we have noted, is actively pursuing several avenues for the redevelopment of the RFK Stadium campus.

Events D.C. is readying a series of solicitations for short-term improvements — a sports facility and market hall. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked President Donald Trump to just turn it over. And D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced legislation to extend the city’s lease on the RFK property, currently set to expire in 2038, for an additional 50 years.

One avenue is not, as far as we know, D.C. purchasing the 190-acre site from the federal government and then, independently, the National Park Service fixing a crucial Potomac River crossing with the proceeds. But that’s now out there, as a very outside-the-box suggestion, thanks to the powerful chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Let’s set the scene.

The District is precluded under its lease with the National Park Service from using the RFK land for anything other than sports and recreation…