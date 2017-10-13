Royal Farms eyes a new Prince George’s store on site that was once a Hot Shoppes

Royal Farms, the Baltimore-based chain of convenience store-gas stations, is inching ever closer to D.C.

The Prince George’s Planning Board is scheduled next week to review a proposal for a 5,371-square-foot Royal Farms store, plus eight gas pumps (20 fueling positions) and a 1,428-square-foot car wash, within the Wal-Mart-anchored Capital Plaza Shopping Center.

The Royal Farms pad site is located in the southwest corner of the shopping center property, fronting Annapolis Road roughly 1,000 feet east of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, about four miles north of the D.C. line. The specific site on which the Royal Farms will be constructed, at 6200 Annapolis Road, was originally a Hot Shoppes 52 years ago, then a Bob’s Big Boy and most recently, Gospel Live.

The proposed car wash is designed with extensive glass, stone on the watertable and composite siding at the corners, and a neutral color scheme with red accents.

Royal Farms, as a convenience store chain, dominates the Baltimore…