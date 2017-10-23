Owner of Belmont TV says it’s time to unplug, close the family business

“Whatever you want, think Belmont!”

You know that jingle. The original television commercial for electronics store Belmont TV aired in the Washington region for years as the family-owned business, which opened in 1943 in D.C. and currently operates in Arlington, continued to survive the changing industry.

But now, after about 75 years, it’s closing its doors.

Owner Ken Sickmen, 68, has decided to retire after more than 50 years in the family business that his father started six years before he was born. He’ll lease the building that he owns at 4723 King St. — where Belmont TV opened in 1960 — to an incoming business, he said, though he declined to reveal details.

“I wanted to turn myself into a landlord and go enjoy life a little bit, and do a few things that I can’t do because the day-to-day operation of the business is all-consuming,” he said.

Belmont TV first opened on 14th Street NW as Belmont Radio, adding TVs to the mix and changing its name to reflect…