Gaithersburg vaccine biotech Novavax Inc. announced Friday its finance chief, Barclay “Buck” Phillips, is leaving the company.

Phillips submitted his resignation as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer “to pursue an expanded opportunity in the industry,” the company said. Phillips will step down Nov. 10 and provide financial, accounting and transition consulting services to Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) through the end of the year.

Novavax CEO Stan Erck will act as interim CFO during the search for Phillips’ replacement. “Buck has been instrumental in a number of significant Novavax accomplishments,” Erck said in a statement about his planned departure. The company declined to comment further.

Phillips has been a visible player in Novavax’s executive leadership, handling communications functions and, despite his financial background, demonstrating an intricate understanding of the company’s science in interviews and on company financial calls. Novavax share prices…