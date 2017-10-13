Maryland to open new trade office in England

Maryland is opening a new international office in the United Kingdom, as the state aims to grow its international economic footprint.

The office will be funded by the Maryland Department of Commerce through a grant to iCyberCenter@bwtech, an initiative focused on drawing foreign cyber firms to expand their businesses locally. One of the ways the state is looking to grow economically is through engaging U.K. cybersecurity companies — and ultimately those from other countries as well — to help bolster Maryland’s cyber sector.

The new U.K. office will help facilitate those ongoing efforts, and continue building on relationships established by Gov. Larry Hogan during a trade mission to London earlier this year.

During the trade mission, Hogan witnessed the signing of a memo of understanding between the state and Midlands Engine, the U.K.’s center of cybersecurity and technology, to seek better collaboration between the cybersecurity sectors in Maryland and in England.

“Maryland…