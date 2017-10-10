Mapbox raises $164M funding led by SoftBank’s $100B fund

D.C.-based location services company Mapbox Inc. has raised $164 million in a new funding round, part of Japan-based SoftBank’s $100 billion push into new technologies through its “Vision Fund.”

The company, which provides direction, location and map technology and services to companies like Lyft, IBM and Snapchat, had previously raised $63 million, bringing its total above $220 million. The newest round also included the Foundry Group, DFJ Growth, DBL Partners and Thrive Capital, according to an announcement by the company.

Mapbox — which has more than 900,000 registered developers — will use the funding to build out its car-based technology, such as in-car navigation systems and self-driving vehicle systems. It will also expand its augmented and virtual reality technology and accelerate its push across Southeast Asia, China and Europe.

“We are mapping and measuring everything,” said Eric Gundersen, CEO of Mapbox, in the announcement Tuesday. “The SoftBank team understands that…