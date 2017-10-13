Leidos lands nearly $1B contract for work with NGA

Reston-based Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has landed a contract worth nearly $1 billion to provide IT services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The prime contract was awarded by the Springfield-based NGA under the Information Technology Enterprise Managment User Facing Services program. The firm-fixed contract has a five-year ordering period with a total ceiling of $988 million.

NGA issued the solicitation a year ago for IT services for NGA users to perform daily activities at their desks, offices, conference rooms, and classrooms at worldwide locations. According to a release, Leidos will provide NGA with a “bridge to the future,” delivering critical services to its users and transitioning NGA to a new desktop environment.

This appears to be a new contract for Leidos. Per the release, the company will “transition UFS from current NGA contracts, lead the UFS operations and sustainment and continuous improvement of UFS, and implement special orders to support mission needs without…