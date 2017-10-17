Kevin Plank drops off Forbes 400 ranking of richest Americans

Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank dropped off this year’s Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans, following a nearly 60 percent decline in the company’s stock price in the last year.

Plank, who has been on the list since 2012, was among 26 people to fall off the ranking. Plank’s estimated net worth is now $1.3 billion, short of the minimum net worth of $2 billion of this year Forbes 400, up 18 percent over last year. Plank’s peak net worth was $3.9 billion in 2015, according to Forbes.

Overall, nine Washingtonians rank on the list, topped locally by Jacqueline Mars of the candy empire with $25.5 billion. She’s the only Washington region business leader who ranks in the magazine’s top 20 richest people in America.

Chevy Chase real estate developer and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner was the next richest in the region, topping Marylanders on the list, ranking No. 122 with an estimated net worth of $4.9 billion.

Other Marylanders to make this year’s list:

In Northern Virginia,…