K12 is spending millions on a new partnership to boost teacher performance

Herndon-based online education company K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) has partnered with Southern New Hampshire University to create training modules and an advanced degree in online teaching — a move it hopes will boost teaching quality and retention and, eventually, its own bottom line.

The multimillion-dollar, multiyear contract — K12 declined to outline a specific dollar amount — is part of the local company’s push to better prepare teachers for an online or blended course that better aligns with where the industry is headed.

“When we looked at what was out there and what was available, we were simply not impressed,” said CEO Stuart Udell in an interview. “We think this is good for teachers, good for kids and ultimately, we hope, good for business.”

Under the partnership, K12 will develop a training module that will be available to the company’s nearly 5,000 teachers, as well as a new “microcredential” programs that it will use to train existing and new teachers. Those credential…