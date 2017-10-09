Go behind the scenes with the 2017 Women Who Mean Business honorees

It’s been a good year for women in business.

This year marked an all-time high for female-led companies listed in the Fortune 500, though the number is still a paltry 6.4 percent. Among the 32 women making the top 500? Titans like PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, IBM’s Ginni Rometty, General Motors’ Mary Barra and Bethesda’s own Lockheed Martin, helmed by Marillyn Hewson.

For women across the U.S. making their way into boardrooms nationwide, including our Women Who Mean Business class of 2017, these leaders mark a new echelon of inspiration.

“In the automotive industry, Mary Barra is the ultimate icon,” said honoree Machelle Williams, general manager for diversity and corporate social responsibility for Volkswagen Group of America. “She took over the helm as CEO of General Motors during a very turbulent time. For her to be such a force is a great testament to the potential of women as leaders.”

D.C. has no shortage of iconic women in business. From philanthropists to scientists…