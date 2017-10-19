Fastest Growing Companies 2017: The year of the REIT

You could call it the year of the REIT.

Earlier this year, our annual List of the region’s largest public real estate investment trusts grew by four. In the last decade, the size of our annual List has more than doubled from 10 to 22 companies. It’s a significant growth spurt that showed no signs of slowing in 2017.

And now two REITs have topped our 2017 Fastest Growing Companies List this year.

Those two — Hospitality Investors Trust Inc. at No. 1 and Easterly Government Properties Inc. at No. 2 – join Gladstone Land Corp., a third REIT that came in at No. 38. While HIT and Easterly did not respond to requests for comment, their Securities and Exchange Commission filings show both companies have had an eventful past few years.

No. 1 Hospitality Investors Trust Inc.

The Fairfax REIT changed its name from American Realty Capital Hospitality Trust in January this year, after ending an agreement with its property manager and terminating its initial public offering, which had…