District regulators approve higher D.C. Health Link plan rates

Health care rates on D.C. Health Link, the District’s health exchange, will rise an average of 15 percent for individuals purchasing coverage for next year, the District’s insurance regulatory agency announced Thursday.

The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking also approved rate increases, 7 percent on average, for small businesses purchasing coverage on the exchange for the 2018 plan year.

The new rates come just a week after President Donald Trump took two executive actions, including cutting off reimbursement subsidies to health insurers, that officials warned could drastically hike the cost of the health care and undermine the District’s risk pool. D.C. officials indicated they did not take the potential loss of subsidies into account.

“No adjustment in the rates will be made as a result of the cessation of the cost sharing reduction reimbursements owed to the insurers,” the Department said in a response to a request from the WBJ. “The financial impact of the termination…