The District’s economic development arm has identified a quartet of sites it believes have the best shot at meeting Amazon.com Inc.’s needs for a second corporate headquarters, a highly coveted prospect expected to draw bids from cities and states across North America.

Brian Kenner, D.C.’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said the prospective sites meet Amazon’s space needs and then some, offering the kind of atmosphere and amenity base that will help it attract and retain top talent while checking off the boxes Amazon set in its request for proposals.

“While people may focus on the real estate in particular, I think there’s lots of other things that Amazon is asking for in their solicitation and I think that, as we’ve said before, we feel like this is coming at the perfect time for Washington, D.C.,” Kenner said. “We’re a growing city. We’ve proven that we can attract world-class tech and innovation companies before.”

The Seattle-based online retailer and cloud computing…