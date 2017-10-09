201.5
D.C. Council to consider changes to paid leave law this week

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 9, 2017 5:00 am 10/09/2017 05:00am
Less than a year after District leaders passed a paid leave law, legislators will now begin debate about revising the law, possibly changing who pays for those benefits.

The original paid leave legislation requires D.C. employers to offer eight weeks of paid family leave, six weeks to care for a sick family member and two weeks of personal medical leave. The program is to be funded, for now, by a 0.62 percent payroll tax paid for by employers, yielding about $250 million annually. Employers will be taxed beginning in 2019, and employees will begin receiving benefits in 2020.

The measure — which was highly popular among workers but controversial among employers — started receiving proposed tweaks almost as soon as it passed. The goal of the proposals is to make the law more business-friendly and less likely to be abused.

Because of the interest across the council in amending the law, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson decided to hold a hearing involving all five amendments…

