CSRA buying Maryland intel company for $235 million

In a bid to extend its reach into the intelligence community, CSRA Inc. said Tuesday it is acquiring Praxis Engineering Technologies Inc. for $235 million in cash.

This is the second acquisition since Falls Church-based CSRA (NYSE: CSRA) was formed in November 2015, when it spun off as the public sector division of Computer Sciences Corp. and merged with Fairfax-based SRA International Inc.

CSRA is the third-largest government IT and professional services company, with $5 billion in revenue.

Praxis is based in Annapolis Junction, Maryland — just west of Fort Meade and the National Security Agency — and does complex software and systems engineering work. Founded in 2002, Praxis employs more than 350 people, most of them holding top-level security clearances.

“I’m ecstatic that we will be able to enhance the CSRA value proposition to the intelligence community with the acquisition of Praxis,” said CSRA CEO Larry Prior in a statement. “With customers increasingly ready to…