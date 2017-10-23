Cisco reaches deal to buy BroadSoft for $1.9B in cash

Technology behemoth Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is buying up Gaithersburg-based BroadSoft Inc. (NASDAQ: BSFT) for $1.9 billion, according to a joint announcement.

The all-cash deal, which has Cisco ponying up $55 per share for the cloud-based voice and contact solutions company, is one of the biggest in recent memory involving a Greater Washington company, topping the $1.65 billion Vista Equity Partners paid for event management company Cvent last year.

This acquisition is also part of a larger buying spree by Cisco, and marks the company’s 200th acquisition (it has had eight so far this year). But the cash value of the deal does not represent a huge premium on BroadSofts stock price, which closed at $53.90 per share on Friday.

BroadSoft stock has increased 1.36 percent so far today, to $54.65 per share.