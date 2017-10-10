201.5
Casino industry pushes for action on sports betting in Maryland

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 10, 2017 5:22 pm 10/10/2017 05:22pm
Maryland legislators should take a closer look at sports betting this coming legislative session as a Supreme Court decision that could open the door to legalizing the practice nationwide looms, casino industry advocates said Tuesday.

The nation’s highest court is scheduled to take up a case challenging the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — which restricts betting on sports games to Nevada and sports lotteries to a handful of other states — later this year.

A decision in the case, Christie v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, could be handed down between April and June, said Sara Slane, a lobbyist for the American Gaming Association.

“Right now, there’s more momentum for repealing [the sports betting restrictions] than ever before,” Slane told members of the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Gaming Oversight. “I would urge you and other legislators to get out in front of this, because when it does happen you’re going to have states ready to go in first…

