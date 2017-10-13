CareFirst CEO: Trump orders could cost company $50 million in 2018

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Chet Burrell already projected his company would lose $600 million by the end of 2017 on the Obamacare exchanges.

But after President Donald Trump announced he would “immediately halt” cost-sharing subsidies for reducing the cost of health care for low-income enrollees, CareFirst said the company will lose as much as an additional $10 million through the end of 2017.

And if CareFirst is not able to secure another rate increase from state regulators and federal subsidies are not paid, it could wind up losing $50 million more in 2018, Burrell said in a conference call with reporters on Friday.

Burrell said company officials had been in discussions with state regulators throughout the day and said they are waiting for definitive word next week to see if the company can file an amendment to rate increases approved earlier. Regulators would have to respond quickly to that filing and then CareFirst would have to change the rates in its systems and resend…