Arlington-based data unification company closes $6M round

Stardog Union, a data unification company based in Crystal City, has closed a $6 million Series A round led by local venture capital firm Grotech Ventures.

Vienna-based Grotech was joined on the round by existing investors Core Capital and Boulder Ventures. Stardog had previously raised $2.3 million from the two firms in a seed round announced in July 2016.

Steve Fredrick, a managing partner with Grotech who is joining Stardog’s board with the new investment, said in a statement the company is “solving the largest unsolved problem in enterprise IT: data silos.”

Stardog’s work involves unifying different data sets for easier use, such as information graphs at the top of Google search results or the information about shops and restaurants overlaid onto Apple’s maps.

Arlington County agreed in June to award Stardog $35,000 as part of a Gazelle Grant program aimed at attracting tech firms to the county. The company left the District for a new office at 1400 Crystal Drive several…