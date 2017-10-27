201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Arlington-based data unification company…

Arlington-based data unification company closes $6M round

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 27, 2017 2:32 pm 10/27/2017 02:32pm
Share

Stardog Union, a data unification company based in Crystal City, has closed a $6 million Series A round led by local venture capital firm Grotech Ventures.

Vienna-based Grotech was joined on the round by existing investors Core Capital and Boulder Ventures. Stardog had previously raised $2.3 million from the two firms in a seed round announced in July 2016.

Steve Fredrick, a managing partner with Grotech who is joining Stardog’s board with the new investment, said in a statement the company is “solving the largest unsolved problem in enterprise IT: data silos.”

Stardog’s work involves unifying different data sets for easier use, such as information graphs at the top of Google search results or the information about shops and restaurants overlaid onto Apple’s maps.

Arlington County agreed in June to award Stardog $35,000 as part of a Gazelle Grant program aimed at attracting tech firms to the county. The company left the District for a new office at 1400 Crystal Drive several…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest