AREP buys NoMa office building as D.C. agency tenants prepare to move out

Herndon-based American Real Estate Partners is weighing its options for a NoMa office building it acquired earlier this month as the D.C. agencies now based there plan to move out.

AREP bought 810 First St. NE on Oct. 6 for $64.25 million, or about $335 per square foot, from an affiliate of Los Angeles-based American Realty Advisors, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The building, also known as Union Center Plaza I, is assessed at about $80 million, according to D.C. land records. It last sold in 2001 for $34.2 million.

AREP tends to focus on properties where there’s an opportunity to renovate or redevelop to build value, such as with Rosslyn Metro Center, where it sought approval over the summer to reconfigure and add to the building’s retail space. It plans to convert the nine-story building into creative office space once the District moves out.

The roughly 191,000-square-foot building is adjacent to Union Center Plaza II at 820 First St., which is anchored by CNN’s D.C. bureau…