After 40 years in business, this government contractor is on a growth spurt

It’s 1994. Bill Clinton is president. “Schindler’s List” wins the Academy Award for best picture. O.J. Simpson sets in motion the Trial of the Century.

Closer to home, Washington’s Beltway Bandits are thriving, riding ample government spending on technology to surging revenue and profits. Smaller contracting shops pop up all over Greater Washington as would-be entrepreneurs seek their own piece of the federal procurement pie — especially at the Pentagon, which is looking beyond weapons toward high-end technology services.

Randy Scott, a Vietnam War vet and Science Applications International Corp. executive, has been in the market and decides to strike out on his own. He wants to buy a company. He finds it in a small telecommunications outfit: Mandex Inc.

Twenty-three years later — and more than four decades after Mandex was first founded in 1974 — the company has cracked the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies List. It’s the elder statesman of…