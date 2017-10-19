201.5
A small Maryland county, with ‘eyes wide open,’ sends bid for Amazon HQ2

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 19, 2017 2:54 pm 10/19/2017 02:54pm
One last bid from Maryland was sent to Amazon.com Inc. Thursday for the retailing behemoth’s HQ2.

And this one admittedly has a David-and-Goliath feel to it.

“We’re submitting our proposal with our eyes wide open,” said Darrell Brown, director of the Charles County Economic Development Department. “We know we are a long shot, but it’s important for the county to participate in the process.”

The small suburban Washington, D.C., jurisdiction has 158,000 residents, Brown said, and a naked 435-acre parcel that Amazon could plant its flag on for a second North American headquarters. The county had been considered by Seattle-based Amazon in the past as a site for one of its fulfillment centers, but passed over, Brown said.

“We thought it was critically important that we stay on the radar of Amazon and that’s another reason why we wanted to respond,” Brown said. “And in doing so, this is what we’ve learned: it took us five weeks to put together our proposal and because we entered…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

