1776, Benjamin’s Desk seal merger. Here are all the details.

The merger of D.C.-based incubator 1776 and Philadelphia-based co-working company Benjamin’s Desk is a done deal, marking a new chapter for the highly celebrated yet financially struggling 1776.

The combined company will be known as 1776, the companies announced in a news release Monday morning, as I reported in September, citing sources.

1776 co-founder Evan Burfield will be executive chairman, the release said, while Benjamin’s Desk co-founders Anthony Maher and Jennifer Maher will be co-CEOs in charge of day-to-day operations.

Also as expected, Burfield will assume the reins of a spinoff startup focused on 1776’s Union software platform, which serves startup hubs and corporate innovation programs.

While the two companies originally wanted to seal the deal by the end of September, it took longer to get investors on board than anticipated, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The largest shareholders of the new company will be Benjamin’s Desk and real estate company…