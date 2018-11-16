With such a magical atmosphere, there is no shortage of fun ways for the whole family to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy Frederick by Candlelight.

Streets aglow with holiday lights, horses pulling carriages full of grinning children, the smell of peppermint and hot cocoa in the air. It’s a fun place to be any time of year, but Frederick, Maryland is at its most charming during the holiday season. With such a magical atmosphere, there is no shortage of fun ways for the whole family to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy Frederick by Candlelight.

Candlelight House Tour

December 1-2

This self-guided tour takes visitors inside private homes elaborately adorned with holiday décor in historic Frederick. Visitors are delighted with the architectural nuances, holiday decorations and historical significance of these magnificent homes.

Museums By Candlelight

December 8

Frederick County’s numerous historic sites and museums provide visitors with a living reminder of this area’s splendid past. During Museums by Candlelight, special programming and hands-on fun will delight visitors of all ages, and special children’s activities are featured at most locations. This is a self-guided event. Visit many locations, or just a few, in any order. Enjoy period demonstrations, living history vignettes, hands-on crafts, refreshments, tours, music, holiday decorations and historic settings by candlelight as night falls.

Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship

December 26

Enjoy the annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship this holiday season in Downtown Frederick. This special open house celebrates Frederick’s tradition of religious diversity, local history, and the holiday season. As the sun begins to set, visitors can tour many of Frederick’s famous clustered spires and other historic houses of worship by candlelight. At a dozen sites, guests will be welcomed with special programs, angelic choirs, and nativity scenes.