9 fun holiday events happening in Frederick, Maryland

The holidays are approaching and soon Frederick will be bustling with busy shoppers and events for all ages. Whether you want to meet Santa, take a holiday train ride or get a peek inside some of Frederick’s homes decorated for the holidays, these events will put you in the holiday spirit!

November 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Maryland Christmas Show

Frederick County Fairgrounds

Nothing brings back the yuletide spirit quite like the Maryland Christmas Show. The 34th annual Maryland Christmas Show brings together many fine artisans and merchants to make your holiday shopping an enjoyable event.

November 23-December 9

Festival of Trees

Museum of Frederick County History

Experience the historic 1820 residence transformed for the season with twinkling lights, wreaths and trees decorated by local individuals, businesses and nonprofits. Vote for your favorite and take a tour of the museum while you are there!

November 23

Frosty Friday

Downtown Frederick

Kick off your holiday season with all day shopping in Downtown Frederick! Special events will include horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling and live music, and early morning shopping.

November 24-December 23 Saturdays and Sundays

Santa Train

Walkersville Southern Railroad

Ride the train with Santa! Have your camera ready for some great shots as Santa will visit with each family. Free hot chocolate and Uncle Ralph’s cookies will be served in the museum after your ride.

November 28

Holiday Art Competition

Delaplaine Visual Arts Center

Frederick during the holidays will be on display during the Annual Holiday Art Competition at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center. Take in a delightful exhibit in the Gardner Gallery of original holiday artwork created by local Frederick artists. From the exhibit submissions, judges will select the winning work of art to be featured for the following year’s “The Holidays in Historic Frederick” Event Series. A prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the competition winner, and the $100 Barbara Maghan People’s Choice award will be presented on the night of the competition. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and wine while taking in the works on display.

November 29

Scents and Sweets Competition

William Talley Recreation Center

The holidays bring out the creativity in all of us, so why not let the gingerbread structures and floral arrangements at this year’s Scents & Sweets competition inspire you? Select floral and gingerbread pieces will be available in the annual Scents & Sweets Silent Auction. Bid throughout the night and the weekend to take home a holiday piece for your home! Don’t forget to grab a ballot as you enter the competition. All competitors have the chance to win prizes based on YOUR votes.

December 1-2

Candlelight House Tour

Frederick

This self-guided tour takes visitors inside private homes elaborately adorned with holiday décor in historic Frederick. Visitors are delighted with the architectural nuances, holiday decorations and historical significance of these magnificent homes.

December 8

Museums by Candlelight

Frederick

Frederick County’s numerous historic sites and museums provide visitors with a living reminder of this area’s splendid past. During Museums by Candlelight, special programming and hands-on fun will delight visitors of all ages, and special children’s activities are featured at most locations. This is a self-guided event. Visit many locations, or just a few, in any order. Enjoy period demonstrations, living history vignettes, hands-on crafts, refreshments, tours, music, holiday decorations and historic settings by candlelight as night falls.

December 26

Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship

Downtown Frederick

Enjoy the annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship this holiday season in Downtown Frederick. This special open house celebrates Frederick’s tradition of religious diversity, local history, and the holiday season. As the sun begins to set, visitors can tour many of Frederick’s famous clustered spires and other historic houses of worship by candlelight. At a dozen sites, guests will be welcomed with special programs, angelic choirs, and nativity scenes.