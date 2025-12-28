Giannis inspires a Virginia boy with medical problems to dream big, stand tall

Friday night's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Chicago Bulls will have a special visitor in the crowd.

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Friday night’s Milwaukee Bucks game against the Chicago Bulls will have a special visitor in the crowd.

It’s the trip of a lifetime for a young boy from Virginia, who’s dreamed of seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo play in person.

Now, standing in front of Fiserv Forum, JR Slife’s jaw is dropped.

“I knew it’d be a tall building, but that’s huge, that’s massive,” Slife told CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White. “It’s cool!”

The 12-year-old has loved basketball since he can remember.

But not just for the sport itself — it was a way to help navigate him through his earlier years.

JR was born with severe clubbed feet and underwent multiple surgeries and therapy.

“He was in casts until he was about two years old, so he wasn’t walking until he was about two,” said his mom, Tamara, noting that he still has difficulty walking and running.

Despite that, JR picked up a basketball when he was around 3 and hasn’t put it down since.

“Despite his feet, despite his pain, it’s his passion and it’s his love, and it’s what’s kept him going,” Tamara said.

As a Port Washington native, Tamara added that she was hoping her son would also fall in love with her home team.

“We’ve been watching the Bucks from afar in Virginia this whole time,” Tamara said.

But it was #34 who stood out to JR specifically.

“I really love his story and it kind of inspired me because I was born with my feet backwards, and if he can overcome what he did, I can overcome what I need to and what I went through,” Slife said.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, JR boarded his first flight ever to travel to Milwaukee to attend Friday’s game.

“I was super excited, I was just jumping up and down, like going crazy,” JR said.

His dream? To play in the NBA as a point guard — and maybe even for the Bucks.

“Thank you, Giannis, for inspiring me to overcome my challenges with my feet,” JR said. “Thank you for being a great player and pretty much inspiring me. I’ve been following you since I was a little kid. Go Bucks!”

