Missing Virginia football coach is wanted on child pornography and other charges, police say

Travis Turner, listed as a physical education teacher and the head football coach at Union High School, has been missing since Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Travis Lee Turner was last ween wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants and glasses, according to Virginia State Police. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) Travis Lee Turner was last ween wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants and glasses, according to Virginia State Police. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) (CNN) — A Virginia high school football coach who has been missing since last week is wanted on child pornography possession and other charges related to soliciting a minor, Virginia State Police announced Tuesday.

State police said they’d learned Thursday that Travis Turner, 46, was missing while they were headed to his home in Appalachia, a western Virginia town of fewer than 2,000 people, as part of an investigation they’d previously not released many details about.

After a dayslong search, state police announced the Union High School head football coach is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. Ten warrants relating to the charges were obtained Monday, they said, without releasing further details about the allegations.

Before Turner’s disappearance, the football team he coached was undefeated and preparing for a playoff game. The team won that game without him on Saturday, advancing to the regional finals, two games away from a potential state championship, CNN affiliate WCYB reported.

Turner, also listed as a physical education teacher at the high school, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and glasses, VSP said previously without sharing details about when or where he was last seen.

Union High School is located just outside the community of Big Stone Gap and a few miles southeast of Appalachia, the town where Turner lives.

“Wise County Public Schools is aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave,” Mike Goforth, superintendent for the school district, told CNN in an email Tuesday. “The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students.”

The ﻿school district plans on cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues, Goforth said.

Authorities are continuing to search for Turner, who is now considered a fugitiv﻿e, state police said Tuesday.

When reached by CNN, Turner’s wife shared a statement from the family’s attorney, whom she identified as Adrian Collins.

“I speak today on behalf of Coach Turner’s family. We remain prayerful for his safe return and for everyone affected by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. We trust God to bring truth and clarity in His time. Any allegations should be addressed through the proper legal process – not through speculation or rumor,” the statement reads.

The statement closed by asking for the family’s privacy.

CNN has reached out to Collins for more information, and also sought comment from Union High School’s assistant football coach.

Since his disappearance, authorities have used search and rescue teams, drones and police dogs to help locate him, state police said.

Turner attended Appalachia High School before it was consolidated, along with Powell Valley High School, into Union High School in August 2011, according to reports by the Bristol Herald Courier. He was a quarterback on the school’s football team, coached by his father, Virginia High School League Hall of Famer Tom Turner, from 1994 to 1997, the newspaper reported.

Throughout his college career, Turner played football at Virginia Tech, Eastern Kentucky and the University of Virginia-Wise, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. He was then hired as head football coach at Powell Valley High School in early 2011, according to the newspaper.

