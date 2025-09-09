Va. Senate Democrats call on George Mason rector to step down, alleging conflict of interest

Virginia Senate Democratic leaders are demanding that George Mason University’s Rector Charles Stimson step down, saying his position as a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation is a conflict of interest

Virginia Senate Democratic leaders are demanding that George Mason University’s Rector Charles Stimson step down, saying his position as a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation is a conflict of interest, as the university navigates federal investigations centered on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that federal leaders are working to eradicate on college campuses nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Education claimed last month that GMU’s hiring practices violated civil rights law. In response, the school’s governing board stated that it wishes to negotiate a resolution with the agency, despite its president Gregory Washington’s attorney pushing back against the proposal.

But in the past week, Senate Democratic leaders learned that conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation published a Sept. 2 report titled “Uncovering Radical Efforts to Disguise DEI,” while state Democrats said “targets” and “undermines” the university and Washington, and prompted them to call for Stimson to vacate his role as rector at GMU. The report also recommends the federal government withhold funding from institutions, including George Mason.

“As Rector, you have fiduciary duties to advocate for the university’s best interests, including securing necessary federal funding,” the Democratic leaders’ letter stated. “Yet your employer has publicly advocated for actions that would directly harm the institution you lead.”

The letter signed by Senate Democratic leadership — Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton — also called on Stimson to recuse himself from Washington’s employment status or performance evaluation, any university responses to federal DEI investigations or compliance matters, university funding strategies — particularly those involving federal sources and any matters related to the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or policies.

“Virginia’s public universities deserve board leadership that is uncompromisingly committed to their success and welfare. The current situation places you in a position where your employer’s interests may conflict with your fiduciary duties to George Mason University, its students, faculty, and the commonwealth,” the lawmakers’ letter read.

The Mercury contacted GMU for comment from Stimson but has not heard back.

George Mason’s Board of Visitors has only six voting members primarily due to Democrats rejecting multiple appointments made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in addition to other university boards. The appointees, Democrats said, have introduced additional “controversy” and “division,” and have “abdicated” their responsibilities.

Democrats sent a second letter on the same day to university rectors at the Virginia Military Institute, University of Virginia and George Mason urging them to acknowledge that none of the appointments are to be recognized after being rejected by the Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections. A circuit court judge temporarily blocked the appointees from serving on the boards as the matter plays out in court.

Stimson is not the first member to be called on to step down from the GMU’s governing board. Last summer, Democrats called for the removal of Lindsey Burke, whom Youngkin appointed. She is one of the authors of Project 2025 — a conservative plan for how the country should operate if a Republican wins the White House — produced by the Heritage Foundation.

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, called for her removal because her “extreme views are alarming and contradicts the commonwealth’s efforts.”

The governor said he had no intention of removing Burke, who was the director of the Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation. However, she left the board before the end of her term to accept the role as deputy chief of staff for Policy and Programs with the U.S. Department of Education.

The executive committee of American Association of University Professors for George Mason University wrote in a four-page letter released Tuesday that it supports Democrats’ request for Stimson to step down.

Stimson joined the board on July 1, 2023 after being confirmed by the General Assembly. His term ends June 30, 2027.