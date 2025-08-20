Pilot rescued after U.S. fighter jet crashes off coast of Virginia

A pilot was rescued after a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed into ocean waters off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A little before 10 a.m. ET, a pilot assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 83 ejected from a Super Hornet during a routine training flight, according to a statement from Navy spokesperson Lt. Jackie Parashar.

Search teams were deployed and the pilot was rescued at about 11:21 a.m., Parashar said.

The pilot, whose condition was not confirmed, was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The crashed jet has not yet been recovered from the water, Parashar said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Strike Fighter Squadron 83 is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

This marks the sixth F-18 that the Navy has lost in the last ten months.

In October 2024, two pilots were killed when an EA-18G Growler, a variant of the F/A-18E Super Hornet, crashed near Washington state’s Mount Rainier, also during a routine training flight.

Then in December, U.S. Central Command reported that a Super Hornet assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea was accidentally shot down by friendly fire from the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg. The two pilots aboard ejected safely.

In February, a Growler crashed in the San Diego Bay in Southern California, near Naval Base Coronado. Both pilots ejected and were rescued by a charter fishing boat.

In April, a Super Hornet fell overboard off the USS Harry S. Truman and into the Red Sea while it was being towed into a hangar bay, the Navy said. There were no serious injuries.

About one week later, in early May, a Super Hornet fighter jet went overboard as well while attempting to land on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman. At the time, a Defense Department official told CBS News that an arrestment — a mechanism used to catch a fighter jet and safely slow it down — had failed. Both pilots were able to safely eject.

The Super Hornet has a production cost of about $67 million, according to the Navy.