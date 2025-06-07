Police search for 21-year-old who disappeared from Navy barracks in Virginia

Authorities have issued a "critically missing adult alert" for a 21-year-old who vanished from her barracks at a naval base in Virginia.

Angelina Petra Resendiz was last seen at 10 a.m. on May 29 at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk, the Virginia State Police said in a missing persons alert.

Resendiz is described as a 5-foot, 110-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair. A missing persons poster did not have a description of her clothing. She had “no known vehicle” at the time of her disappearance, police said.

The disappearance “poses a credible threat to their health and safety,” the state police said. Her disappearance is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The state police issued the “critically missing adult alert” on the military agency’s behalf on Tuesday.

Resendiz serves as a culinary specialist at Naval Station Norfolk, CBS affiliate WTKR reported. Her mother Esmeralda Castle told WTKR that the disappearance is out of character. She told the outlet she would be traveling to Virginia to help with search efforts.

“My kid is missing, and she wouldn’t just unauthorized leave without permission. Angie’s too scared to miss work; she wouldn’t do that. Something is wrong … I need to start looking for my kid. I don’t know what’s going on,” Castle said.

Naval Station Norfolk is the largest naval base in the world. It supports the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and is home to dozens of ships, according to the State Department.

Anyone with information about Resendiz’s whereabouts was asked to call the Naval Criminal Investigative Service at 877-579-3648.