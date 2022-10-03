Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law

Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for expanding nuclear power generation in the state, and reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists.

Listen now to WTOP News

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for expanding nuclear power generation in the state, and reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists.

His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page state energy plan unveiled Monday.

The plan also calls for restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state’s powerful utilities.

The energy plan carries no force but offers insight on policy choices Youngkin’s administration may pursue.

Environmental groups and some Democratic state lawmakers were broadly critical of Youngkin’s plan.

They vowed Monday to push back on any attempt to roll back environmental reforms enacted in recent years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.