Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”

The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been misallocated.

VEC said it had “isolated” the impacted claims to prevent “further activity” and had already been able to “recoup” some funds.

The agency is working on returning those payments to customers, the news release said.

Joyce Fogg, an agency spokesperson, wrote in an email that VEC could not further define exactly how the claims were “compromised.”

