Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding

Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S., residents of coastal Virginia are bracing for the potential of severe tidal flooding.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S., residents of coastal Virginia are bracing for the potential of severe tidal flooding.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Poche says remnants of Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay.

Poche says that could lead to the most significant tidal flooding event in the Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years. The Eastern Shore and northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks are also likely to be impacted. Some schools will be closed Monday, and local officials are urging residents to prepare.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.