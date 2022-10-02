HURRICANE IAN: Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Coastal Virginia prepares for…

Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S., residents of coastal Virginia are bracing for the potential of severe tidal flooding.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Poche says remnants of Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay.

Poche says that could lead to the most significant tidal flooding event in the Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years. The Eastern Shore and northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks are also likely to be impacted. Some schools will be closed Monday, and local officials are urging residents to prepare.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News | Weather News

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up