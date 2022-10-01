RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Virginia News » 1 dead, 2 injured…

1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person has died and two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following a plane crash at Virginia’s Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

Virginia State Police said three people were on board the small Cessna when it crashed Thursday afternoon.

The two people who were injured were rushed to a local hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the private aircraft crashed into a wooded area during takeoff.

Michael Giardino is executive director of the airport. He told the newspaper that the plane is based in Newport News.

But he said he didn’t know where it was flying to or who was on board.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

Survey: Return to the office part 2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up