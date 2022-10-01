1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes in Virginia

One person has died and two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following a plane crash at Virginia’s Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

Virginia State Police said three people were on board the small Cessna when it crashed Thursday afternoon.

The two people who were injured were rushed to a local hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the private aircraft crashed into a wooded area during takeoff.

Michael Giardino is executive director of the airport. He told the newspaper that the plane is based in Newport News.

But he said he didn’t know where it was flying to or who was on board.

