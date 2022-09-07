RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers again fail…

Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have elected a handful of local judges but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

The divided General Assembly met Wednesday for a one-day special session. The focus was supposed to be on filling the vacancy on the regulatory agency.

But lawmakers said talks between the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-led Senate fell apart.

The lack of action means the long-running impasse will continue to drag on, possibly for months.

The commission regulates a wide range of business interests, including utilities.

Besides electing four judges, lawmakers had little else to do Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

IRS pilot considers expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up