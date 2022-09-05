Truck tire blowout causes crash, killing 11-year-old girl

Virginia state police say a two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

SUSSEX, Va. — Virginia state police say a two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301. Police said a 2009 International 4300LP converted ambulance truck was traveling southbound on I-95 when a rear tire blew. The force of the blowout caused the truck to go out of control and run off I-95 onto Route 301. It struck a 2021 Kia Forte that was heading northbound. Three people inside the Kia, including the 11-year-old girl, were taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. The girl died of her injuries.

