Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 10:18 AM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

