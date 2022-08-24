RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
SCC to hear more arguments on wind farm ratepayer protection

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 5:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project.

The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration in the offshore wind case. It temporarily suspends an order issued earlier this month approving the wind farm.

Dominion has taken issue with part of that earlier order, saying a performance requirement it contains will cause the company to terminate the project.

The commission has asked participants in the proceeding to file additional briefs addressing the matter.

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

