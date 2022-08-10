WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Portsmouth to name street for hometown hero Missy Elliott

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 8:25 PM

Hip hop artist Missy Elliott holds a replica of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for her, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city is honoring hometown hero Missy Elliott by naming a boulevard in a new entertainment district after her.

News outlets report that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard. It’s near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, now Manor High. In 2019, she gave the school $25,000.

Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan Erin Carter made the name change request to honor the artist she says had the courage to take on the world stage.

