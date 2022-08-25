RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 12:04 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large.

News outlets report that Portsmouth’s interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins announced the arrest Wednesday in front of the house where the June 7 shooting took place.

Jenkins says Raymond Gore of Norfolk was charged with four counts of capital murder last week, one day after he was arrested in an unrelated shooting.

Gore is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding and weapons offenses.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gore. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

