Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 6:25 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive.

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth.

Police say Ainsworth was wanted for a federal probation violation and sped away after officers tied to stop a Toyota pickup truck he was driving.

Authorities say Ainsworth fired a gun from inside the truck after a brief vehicle pursuit ended.

Three officers returned fire, and Ainsworth died at the scene.

Police say Ainsworth’s most recent address was Omaha, Nebraska. Online court records indicate that he has convictions for bank robberies in Nebraska, Minnesota and New Mexico.

Related Categories:

