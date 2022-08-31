RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Affidavit: Virginia woman found dead had refused abortion

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 5:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators say that a day before his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Raquiah King was found fatally shot near a Hanover County intersection and Emmanuel Coble was later charged with murder.

An affidavit states that King’s mother told investigators that King was having trouble with Coble, “who did not want to be a father.”

Investigators wrote that Coble initially told police that King rented from him, but moved out. Later, investigators say Coble said he was frustrated that she changed her mind, but he took her home.

Investigators wrote that human blood was detected in his trunk.

