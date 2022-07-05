RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man arrested in…

Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina. A news release says sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a location in Yanceyville on Saturday night. Johnson, who suffered two gunshot wounds to her back, was taken a Danville before deputies arrived. Johnson died early Sunday morning. Thompson is jailed without bond.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up